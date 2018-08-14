- Does Jalen Ramsey Have A Point About Matt Ryan?
Michaels: Alabama lands at 2 on preseason top-10 list
John Michaels will count down from 10 to 1 each day over the next two weeks...
They are the defending National Champions, and offensively they will be better than last year. The only goal at Alabama is WINNING the championship. Nick Saban will have to navigate a quarterback “controversy” in 2018, but as usual, the talent is there to win it all for the Crimson Tide.
- 10 Washington
- 9. Penn State
- 8. Auburn
- 7. Wisconsin
- 6. Miami
- 5. Oklahoma
- 4. Georgia
- 3. Ohio State
- 2. Alabama
Positives: It is Alabama! The Crimson Tide have talent pouring out of every position! Tua Tagovailoa is the best pure talent QB that Nick Saban has ever had, and his second half performance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game brought home another title to Tuscaloosa. Running back is loaded with depth with Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs. Jerry Jeudy will take over as the top wide receiver after 14 catches in his first year. The offensive line is loaded again with four upperclassmen, with Ross Pierschbacher being the anchor.
Weakness: Three defensive starters are back, which for most schools would be a huge problem. At Alabama it is not really a problem, but how Saban handles his QBs could be.
Bama will be back in the Playoff again, and anything less would be a huge disappointment.