92-9 CFP Committee: LSU fast-riser, but Alabama clear-cut No. 1

Who are the best four college football teams in the country? Who's going to make it into the Playoff?

According to our 92-9 The Game College Football Playoff committee the answer's easy: Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide were unanimously ranked No. 1 by the 12 members of our committee. Georgia was voted second by 10 of our 12 members; only Rick Kamla (third) and Jon Chuckery (4th) had UGA anywhere other than second.

Clemson and Ohio State easily landed third and fourth, respectively. The Tigers landed anywhere from second to fourth, and a few members (John Fricke (6th) and Beau Morgan (5th)) had the Buckeyes outside the Playoff, but from a committee standpoint, they're in.

There were only two teams on the committee rankings that came close to flirting with the Playoff, and these two weren't particularly close.

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

In his column Tuesday, John Michaels stated there were a select few teams in line to win the national championship.

"Bama, UGA, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU," listed Michaels. "Your national champion will come from those six."

The rest of the top 10 followed: Stanford, Penn State, West Virginia and Notre Dame with Auburn, Mississippi State, Washington and Virginia Tech receiving top-10 votes.

The top of the Heisman race is much tighter.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins received the most first-place votes (4) and narrowly edged Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Will Grier, from West Virginia, is a close third.

If the season were to end today, our committee would invite five players to the Heisman ceremony.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has enough votes to be considered, as does Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.