A coward move by a coward organization

John Michaels and Randy McMichael discuss the Atlanta Braves' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and how moves to the roster are forthcoming.

They talked about Dansby Swanson, who had a two-home run night, and Randy thinks he received a lot of criticism, but he deserves it.

They talked about the Washington Nationals, who have pretty much waved the white flag on the season and how this is great news for the Braves.

They talked about Kurt Suzuki, who was hit by a pitch, and the good news is that his X-rays came out negative.

John talked about what a great move getting Kevin Gausman was for the Braves and how he can help the younger pitchers.

Is it time to start talking about the Braves without Julio in the rotation?

Finally, John goes off on the Miami Marlins and Jose Urena, who John thinks side-stepped the Braves to avoid getting hit.