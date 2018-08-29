- Jason Butt: 'Two Days After The Spring Game, He Died In A Car Accident On His Way To Work'
- What Is The Most Fascinating Story Going In To This Season For The Falcons?
- Koonin: Going to work to make memories for fans at State Farm Arena
- Conti: Pressure off Martinez with 8 games left
- Tim Brando: "Alabama has a schedule that is beneath contempt"
- Braves' Flowers celebrates extension with 2-run homer
- Parkhurst: Fun to play with most prolific, dangerous forward MLS has seen
- Get To Know The Enemy: Dolphins plan to split Landry's 2018 targets among 4 receivers
- State Farm, Hawks announce naming rights collaboration
- Jarrett Smith: 'United likes being the heel'
- Sean Salisbury: Sarkisian is less important to Falcons than you think
- Is Brandon Fusco Being Named The Starter The Most Important News Going In To The Season?
- What does Odell Beckham Jr's monster contract mean for Julio Jones?
- Charles McDonald: "Isaiah Oliver is not ready"
- Mike Conti: 'It Might Not Look That Crisp Week 1'
- What Is Your Biggest Concern After Watching The Falcons' Play Against The Jaguars?
- Damontae Kazee is a beast
- Eales; 'Arthur Blank believed in us from the start'
- Longshore on record breaking goal: 'might have been a little pressure'
- Atlanta United is the definition of "team"
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Atlanta’s wish upon a star comes true
- Longshore: 'Best part about Martinez's goal was that it was a team goal'
- Bocanegra: Martinez maintains focus on team, not goal record
Get To Know The Enemy: Dolphins plan to split Landry's 2018 targets among 4 receivers
As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their final preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins, we "Get to know the enemy" with Zach Krantz from WQAM in Miami on Wednesday.
They first want to know about the quarterback position and Zach told us it’s a 50-50 split between fans in Miami on how they feel about Ryan Tannehill. He believes Tannehill is getting the benefit of the doubt after last year when the Dolphins had to endure Jay Cutler. Zach also believes if the Dolphins have a bad season, Zach is certain it will be over for Ryan Tannehill.
They questioned the rumors of Teddy Bridgewater possibly going to the Dolphins and Zach said Bridgewater as a person is the best and would be loved by the city and fans. But he doesn’t believe the Jets would do that because within two years Bridgewater would be the starter for the Dolphins and come back to haunt them in conference play.
Finally, they move to the receiver position and Zach mentioned the loss of Jarvis Landry and what the impact will be for the Dolphins this season without him.
Click below and get to know the enemy...