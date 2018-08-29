Get To Know The Enemy: Dolphins plan to split Landry's 2018 targets among 4 receivers

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their final preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins, we "Get to know the enemy" with Zach Krantz from WQAM in Miami on Wednesday.

They first want to know about the quarterback position and Zach told us it’s a 50-50 split between fans in Miami on how they feel about Ryan Tannehill. He believes Tannehill is getting the benefit of the doubt after last year when the Dolphins had to endure Jay Cutler. Zach also believes if the Dolphins have a bad season, Zach is certain it will be over for Ryan Tannehill.

They questioned the rumors of Teddy Bridgewater possibly going to the Dolphins and Zach said Bridgewater as a person is the best and would be loved by the city and fans. But he doesn’t believe the Jets would do that because within two years Bridgewater would be the starter for the Dolphins and come back to haunt them in conference play.

Finally, they move to the receiver position and Zach mentioned the loss of Jarvis Landry and what the impact will be for the Dolphins this season without him.

