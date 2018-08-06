The player Matt Ryan is most impressed with at Training Camp

Rick and John talked about the weekend that was with the Falcons at Trainig Camp. Rick and John debated who will start at RG for the Falcons and they think Schweitzer has a chance to win the position. John thinks Fusco will get the wink/nod because they did bring him in in the offseason. Played audio of DQ talking about what they worked on Saturday during practice at Military appreciation day at Flowery Branch. More audio of Matt Ryan talking about being on the same page with WR’s and TE’s and he gave Austin Hooper a lot of credit for the work he put in during the offseason. John mentioned Ben Garland having a role on the team where he can fill in multiple positions. Audio of DQ talking about Devontae Freeman being a great competitor and how his teammates like what he stands for. ​