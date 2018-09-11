- Not just Rookie of the Year candidate, Acuña should be NL MVP too
- Voice of MTSU Chip Walters; We plan to get noticed against UGA
- Matt Ryan: Will he bounce back or will it be a bad year?
- Elliott: Panthers look to improve against Memphis in nationally televised game
- D&B: 'It's Alarming'
- D&B: 'things are different in Athens'
- Georgia remains No. 3 in new AP Top 25 Poll
- Kamla; "Snit, stop pulling our pitchers so early!"
- Kamla; Fields is your garbage time QB
- Archer: Keanu Neal will be missed
- Russell Baxter: "High hopes for Falcons; Saints have question marks on defense
- Ovie Mughelli: "this team is Super Bowl caliber; frustrating to play like that"
- Keanu Neal should return in a year, might not be dominant until later
- Who's At Fault Here?
- Dukes: Falcons 'have enough people in house to fill this void'
- Archer: Not a very good performance
- Keanu Neal done for season with ACL tear
- Eales on Martino: 'He’s under contract, he’s happy and so are we'
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Better now than later for Atlanta United
- Longshore: 'I think Tata puts the pressure on DC tonight'
- Bocanegra: "We've got to be thinking Supporters' Shield until the very end"
- Arthur Blank: I wish ‘we could have saved Michael [Vick]’
- Conti: Pressure off Martinez with 8 games left
- Parkhurst: Fun to play with most prolific, dangerous forward MLS has seen
- Jarrett Smith: 'United likes being the heel'
- Eales; 'Arthur Blank believed in us from the start'
- Mike Conti: 'It Might Not Look That Crisp Week 1'
-
Rick and John debate the performance of Falcons QB Matt Ryan after the Eagles loss and ask if he will bounce back or have a bad year. Rick listed all the starting QB’s that played poorly in week one including Matt Stafford, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Derek Carr and Dak Prescott in comparison to Matts game Thursday. and Rick wants to see more from Matt Ryan and using his feet.
Rick thinks Matt's play in Philly was rusty because of the extended preseason where the starter barely played and his top recievers didn't dress out. John understood where Rick was coming from but told him they will never play the starters more than what they do in the preseason, plus that's not something new. Rick and John both agreed that the Falcons beat themselves in Philly and he will bounce back vs. Carolina this weekend.
Click below to hear Rick and John debate the performance of Matt Ryan after week 1.