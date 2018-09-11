Matt Ryan: Will he bounce back or will it be a bad year?

Rick and John debate the performance of Falcons QB Matt Ryan after the Eagles loss and ask if he will bounce back or have a bad year. Rick listed all the starting QB’s that played poorly in week one including Matt Stafford, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Derek Carr and Dak Prescott in comparison to Matts game Thursday. and Rick wants to see more from Matt Ryan and using his feet.

Rick thinks Matt's play in Philly was rusty because of the extended preseason where the starter barely played and his top recievers didn't dress out. John understood where Rick was coming from but told him they will never play the starters more than what they do in the preseason, plus that's not something new. Rick and John both agreed that the Falcons beat themselves in Philly and he will bounce back vs. Carolina this weekend.

Click below to hear Rick and John debate the performance of Matt Ryan after week 1.