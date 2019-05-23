Falcons offense needs a minor facelift

While Matt Ryan's numbers were impressive last season, the team overall didn't come close to resembling the success of the 2016 season. Since then the Falcons made some changes, including bringing back offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. John and Hugh spoke about his return and the impact it will have on the offense.

Fricke started by explaining what went right in 2016.

"Those teams succeeded because of the offenses ability to dictatate the game," Fricke said.

Hugh Douglas agreed and prepared Falcons fans for a different look.

"This offense is not going to look like the offense we're used to seeing," Hugh stated. "They're going to run the ball a lot more. They need to bring that balance back to the offense. That's what was missing last year."

In 2018 the Falcons ranked 10th in points per game, while in 2016 they were No. 2 in the NFL in points per game even though Matt Ryan had nearly identical numbers.

Falcons in 2016: Went to the Superbowl.



Falcons in 2018: 7-9.



Matt Ryan in 2016: MVP, 4,994 passing yards, 38 TD total TDs, 7 INTs, 69.9 completion %.



Matt Ryan in 2018: Not even a Pro-Bowler, 4,924 passing yards, 38 TD total TDs, 7 INTs, 69.4 completion %. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2019

The biggest difference between those two seasons was the running game as the Falcons were fifth overall in 2016, while in 2018 they were 27th best.

If the Falcons find more success on the ground this year, expect them to return to an offense that's top five in the NFL.