- Andy Bunker: 'Everything should be on the table'
- Hooper on playing TE in NFL: 'more physical then mental'
- Longshore: No words can describe the atmosphere
- Source: Braves agree to terms with 3B Josh Donaldson
- Braves sign veteran catcher Brian McCann
- Do we get a parade or a rally if Atl. United wins the MLS Cup?
- Falcons currently own No. 7 pick in 2019 NFL Draft
- It's foolish to count out UGA against Bama
- Wolken: 'Hard to keep Alabama out' of CFP even if Tide loses to UGA
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Atlanta United in the driver’s seat, but lots of highway remains
- Andy Bunker: 'Everything should be on the table'
- Hooper on playing TE in NFL: 'more physical then mental'
- Falcons currently own No. 7 pick in 2019 NFL Draft
- Archer: Falcons couldn’t take advantage of opportunities
- Falcons fall to the Saints; Who you mad at?
- Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South
- Even after Thanksgiving thumping, 9-7 and playoff push possible for Falcons
- Herbert: Cameron Jordan is the best two-way edge defender in the league
- HOF tackle Munoz: Falcons O-Line not getting the love it deserves
- Andy Bunker: 'I don't know who they are'
- Longshore: No words can describe the atmosphere
- Do we get a parade or a rally if Atl. United wins the MLS Cup?
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Atlanta United in the driver’s seat, but lots of highway remains
- Atlanta United routs New York Red Bulls 3-0 in East final
- Longshore: 'Eric Remedi is one of the most underrated players'
- Guzan: 'We need to set the tempo'
- Parkhurst: United supporters give us confidence against NY Red Bulls
- Eales: International call-ups 'kill the momentum' of MLS playoffs
- Garza on Red Bulls: Have to match their intensity
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Could Atlanta United be peaking at the exact right moment?
On Air Now
Hooper on playing TE in NFL: 'more physical then mental'
Atlanta Falcons Tight End Austin Hooper joined the Atlanta Falcons Broadcast duo of Wes Durham and Dave Archer in the final part of this week’s Dan Quinn Coach’s Show.
Hooper on what happened Thanksgiving night, “Time to go back to the drawing board and get ready for Baltimore.” Hooper said that Brooks Reid hosted a “Friendsgiving” and that’s how he and some of the other guys celebrated the holiday this year.
Hooper then talked about self-evaluation and personal development in regards to this season. Hooper went on to say that playing Tight End in the NFL is “more physical then mental because a lot of times you are going up against someone who can be fifty pounds heavier or fifty pounds lighter.”
Hooper on the differences between the NFL and college, “There are so many more specialists in the NFL that are great at one specific thing.”
Hooper then talked about how the Falcons use all the different weapons they have on offense and the process they go through as a team when putting together a game plan.
When asked about the difference playing against a 3-4 like Baltimore compared to a 4-3 defense Hooper said “Typically for me, when you have a guy lined up outside who his only job is to not allow someone outside of you it is harder, than have a DE lined up right over you, that’s just how different defensive philosophies but it’s still ball you still have to get your job done.”