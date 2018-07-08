- Jason Longshore joins Jeff Benedict to talk Atlanta United
Bill Bender: 'Looks like Georgia is building a monster'
Robb Tribble
July 08, 2018 - 10:59 am
Bill Bender from the Sporting News joined Robb Tribble to talk about his recently released rankings of 130 college football coaches. Bender talks about the new coaches heading into the SEC this year and believes that Dan Mullen or Joe Moorhead will make the biggest impact in year one. He believes that Jimbo Fisher will make the biggest impact over the next three to five years.
When talking about UGA Bender said, 'It looks like they are building a monster.' He believes Georgia has a great chance to make another deep run given their easy schedule.
Bender went on to talk about coaches in the Big Ten and LeBron James leaving his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers.
