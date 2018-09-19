Nessler: Georgia is SEC's only hope to knock off Alabama

Saturday's SEC on CBS game will feature a battle of the West as Alabama (1) takes on Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa.

Play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler joined John and Hugh on Wednesday and is hoping the Aggies can give the Tide somewhat of a challenge.

"(Texas A&M) actually played pretty well in this game last year, but it’s different playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium. I think we might have a game for at least a half; that’s how I look at an Alabama game these days."

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa has already been mentioned as the front runner for the Hesiman Trophy, and we're only heading into Week 4 of the college football season. With one National Championship under his belt, Tua has started to draw comparisons to another Bama quarterback: Joe Namath. Namath, who won a Championship at Alabama in 1964 but was eleventh in balloting for the Heisman Trophy that same season.

Is Tua the best QB since Joe Namath?

“He’s the best guy I can remember, especially since I’ve been in Georgia," said Nessler. "He’s certainly the best under Nick Saban. To watch him throw the ball compared to Jalen Hurts – and that’s no slight on Jalen – it’s like night and day.”

Alabama looks unstoppable so far in this young season, and Nessler said there's only one team that had the best chance at knocking them off:

"Georgia in the SEC championship game may have the best chance. They’re just too talented.”​

Note: Georgia vs Tennessee will be the featured SEC on CBS game on Sept. 29