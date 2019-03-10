College Basketball Insider and expert Deshaun Tate joins Thomas Mott

Deshaun Tate is always the go to guy when it comes to College Basketball. With the big dance right around the corner he joined Thomas Mott on his show to talk March Madness. Thomas first messed with him a little bit after Deshaun's favorite team, Michigan State, almost lost their most recent game to Michigan after giving up a big lead. Deshaun then goes on to talk about where Duke stands right now, and whether or not he thinks they will be a legitamate threat in the tournament basically saying it will all depend on how they do in the ACC Tournament. Next, Deshaun discussed how he feels LSU's chances have been affected with their head coach, Will Wade, being suspended indefinitely for possibly being involved in a recruitment scandal. Tate explained that LSU could still be a factor depending on how different the coaching will be. During the interview Deshaun also touched on how much noise will Murray State will make in the tournament, and who the team to beat is in the Big 12. Finall Deshaun gave his predictions for his number one seeds which he predicts will be Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky just edging out Michigan State. As always Deshaun Tate never dissapoints, and gives great insight to all the madness that could be happening this March.