Tim May: 'This is not a cover up by Urban Meyer'

Tim May from the Columbus Dispatch covers Ohio State and talked Urban Meyer. Tim told us they way this situation with Urban Meyer has come down has been interesting. Tim talked about Urban’s denial of knowledge surrounding the domestic violence with his former assistant Zach Smith and how it will, come down to how much his wife knew and what she told him. Tim told us cover up isn’t the right phrase involving Urban Meyer and Zach Smith because Smith was never charged by police for domestic violence when called to his residence. Tim described what the responsibility of Urban Meyer would be under the letter of the law according to Ohio State University. Tim compared the situation with Michigan States coaches last year with Izzo, D’Antonio being under fired to what urban is going through now, and how he sees it shaking out in the end. Tim said ultimately it comes down to what does a coach know and when did he know it and should he have spoken up. Tim wasn’t sure if he could compared Urban’s situation now to Jim Tressel back when he was fired for not disclosing he knew about the players getting tattoos after denying it. Tim would not co-sign with Rick that Urban Meyer will be coach Ohio State from the sidelines this year. ​