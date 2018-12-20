- Towers: 'Justin Fields and Kirby Smart both thought Fields could beat out Fromm'
Cam Newton is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons
Towers: 'Justin Fields and Kirby Smart both thought Fields could beat out Fromm'
Georgia Football Insider Chip Towers from DAWGNATION joined Mike Bell and Randy McMichael to recap the Bulldogs 2019 recruiting class. Towers on 4-star Quarterback recruit Dwan Mathis, “He most definitely wasn’t part of the plan originally. There was rumblings about Justin Fields all year especially the way they used him in the SEC Championship game. Mathis heard from Georgia on Sunday but hadn’t heard from them in a long time before that. He had been committed to Ohio State since June. The way they sold Mathis is that he would be the number two quarterback, directly behind Jake Fromm."
Towers on getting Clay Webb out of Alabama, “If you look at the number of offensive lineman that Kirby has gotten….you look now and Georgia not only has one of the biggest lines in college football but they would have one of the biggest lines in the NFL.”
Towers went on to say that, “Justin Fields and Kirby Smart both thought Fields could beat out Jake Fromm but he couldn’t. Fields has bigger measurable in every aspect and by all accounts is the better pro prospect.”
Towers on the Justin Fields situation, “Georgia would be better off moving on entirely from Justin Fields.”
Towers went on to say that he doesn’t believe in the idea of an SEC Championship hangover and thinks the Dawgs will take care of business in New Orleans in the Sugar Bowl.