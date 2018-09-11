The Fantasy Flex, Episode 003: 'DON'T PANIC'

Week 1 of the 2018 fantasy football season is officially in the books. Are you a little freaked out?

Several high-round fantasy players had bad weeks, including Kareem Hunt, Amari Cooper, and Chris Hogan. But don't worry, Brian Gebhardt and Beau Johnson have your back. In Episode 3 of "The Fantasy Flex" Brian and Beau get into those players that had bad performances, and while some of them may have cost you your week, give you plenty of reason not to panic. It is just Week 1 afterall.

Two new segments are also introduced in this week's show: "What had happened was," where Brian and Beau have the opportunity to eat crow and face the music of some calls that may not have gone their way from the previous week (Jimmy Graham, Mike Evans come to mind). And "I Told you So," where the guys get to gloat a little bit on the calls that they nailed. You didn't think that they would take it and not give themselves the opportunity to dish it out, did you?

In "Fantasy Football Fire And Ice," Brian and Beau tell you the players that they think will have impactful weeks, both positively and negatively, and their reasons why. Some players that get mentioned this week are Tyler Lockett, DeVonta Freeman, and both David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals.

Finally, the show concludes with the most attractive waiver wire pickups for Week 2, and a couple of them may leave you saying "Wait, WHO?!"