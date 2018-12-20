Smart can't allow transferring Fields to play in Sugar Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Justin Fields has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of playing elsewhere in the 2019 season. While many may have thought that meant we've seen the last of Fields in a Dawgs uniform, head coach Kirby Smart is still allowing the freshman quarterback to play in the Sugar Bowl while being actively recruited.

Via Mike Griffith of DawgNation:

“He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and I told him ‘absolutely, we want you there,’ ” Smart said Wednesday night. “Justin is working extremely hard, he’s in the meeting rooms, he’s still rolling with our twos. I’m pleased with his work and demeanor, he has had good reps.”

Is Smart making the right decision by letting Fields continue to play while knowing he won't be with the program next season?

I think Kirby Smart should play the long game with Justin Fields and let him play in the #SugarBowl just in case the NCAA denies his transfer. Plus, it’s the classy thing to do after you mis-using him all season. @929TheGame @FootballUGA What says you?? — Rick Kamla (@NBATVRick) December 20, 2018

"If I'm Georgia, I'm done with this," John Fricke of the Morning Show said Thursday. "I'm saying to Justin Fields--I'm making it real clear--you're in the portal. You have two options, and I'm going to give you 24 hours. If I'm Kirby Smart, I'm giving you 24 hours here. You either withdraw from the portal and start to practice and go with us to the Sugar Bowl or you go ahead and stay in the portal and go to Ohio State, but you're not going to the Sugar Bowl."

Jon Chuckery agrees with Fricke and said that Smart's former boss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, wouldn't allow this to happen.

"Let me assure you, that guy in Tuscaloosa wouldn't put up with anything like that...Kirby needs to draw a line in the sand and say 'it's one way or the other. If you leave, good luck to ya, but I'm not keeping you around for the Sugar Bowl. Either you need to commit to the G or you need to go.' I promise you Nick Saban wouldn't allow anything like this story to become a distraction."

"You can't allow a player to dictate how you run your program."

Sources tell ESPN Fields is interested in transferring to Ohio State.