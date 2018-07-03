Bender: UGA's lack of leadership is concerning

Bill Bender, from The Sporting News, talked college football with Rick and John on The Midday Show Tuesday.

Bender told us Jake Fromm stacks up really well with the top quarterbacks in the country and put him with Penn State's Trace McSorely and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. He said he was impressed with Fromm the most at the Rose Bowl.

However, Bender said he is concerned with UGA and how it will replace the leadership it lost in the offseason. He liked how UGA has kept in-state talent in state and believes UGA will succeed again this season.

Bender talked about how Kirby Smart has motivated his team using the Nick Saban way, but in his own words.

Alabama and UGA could repeat in 2018, says Bender, and meet up again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship however, he thinks a few teams could throw a wrench in their plans. Bill thinks the two Florida schools stand a chance to knock off Clemson this year giving props to FSU and Miami, but calls Clemson a virtual lock for the college fotoball final four.

Bender talked about Oklahoma and what they need to do to make it the College Football Playoff this season. He was noncommittal that Shea Patterson will get Michigan over the three-loss hump that Jim Harbaugh is known for. Bender gave the nod to Dan Mullen as the first-year coach who he wouldn’t be surprised to have a good year.

Tagovailoa is the first name to jump to Bender's mind for the Heisman but called it a hot take. ​