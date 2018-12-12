Hunter on good start: We have to stay even keel

Ron Hunter joined Dukes & Bell, Coach told the guys that he did not feel the earthquake that Carl was terrified by, probably because he got his wisdom teeth out yesterday.

When asked about the team’s opponent tonight Chattanooga “They’re coming off a 3 game winning streak, playing good basketball but I’m more worried about my guys, making sure they stay even keel.”

Coach told the guys they can’t worry about Kansas State on Saturday “What I love about these kids is they play with a chip on their shoulder, if we want to be one of these programs like a Gonzaga they’ve got to be consistent, they have to be consistent go get a win tonight and then we will worry about Kansas State.”