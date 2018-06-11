It's time for Braves to trade away the farm

Rick and John broke down the Atlanta Braves weekend series in Los Angeles on Monday morning. They kick off talking about the Braves series loss to the Dodgers and despite the slide, they are still tied for first place in the National League, so it's not time to panic.

Rick brought up a stat about the Braves versus West Coast teams and how they have owned Atlanta over the past 30 games. While Rick is not hitting panic yet, he is not impressed with that stat.

John talked about it being time to sell off the Braves' farm system. They worry about having too many young pitchers and not enough veterans. They are both OK with trading away Kolby Allard, Luiz Gohara and Julio Teheran for a big-name starting pitcher.

They detailed if a Teheran trade were available, who could they get for a veteran with a hurt thumb. Rick thinks its time to call the New York Mets and see if they have something available, and he gave shout-out to catcher Tyler Flowers. They detail what happened to Anibal Sanchez, who had $100K of jewlery stolen from his L.A. hotel this weekend.