- Fado's Footy Update 6: Senegal upsets Poland
- Deshaun Tate On The Hawks Taking Trae Young: 'I Think You Can Certainly Justify Taking Him'
- Pereira: On Catch Rule: "rule has moved closer to common sense.”
- McAuley: "Braves pitching setting the foundation to win"
- Voice of The Clemson Tigers Dan Munson: "Look for a QB Competition in 2018"
- Tailgate Tour Ep, 079: SEC Spoiler Alert and Airport Nudie Mags
- Kamla's 2018 Mock Draft 3.0: Trae Young slides in 3 spot to Hawks
- Schlenk: Hawks could package late round picks; move back up
- Is T.O. behind Julio Jones' hold-out?
- Jeff Benedict Breaks down the Top QB Units in College Football for 2018
- Pereira: On Catch Rule: "rule has moved closer to common sense.”
- Is T.O. behind Julio Jones' hold-out?
- 2018 is Huge for Takk and Duke
- Ledbetter on Knapp: 'Thought he did a great job the first time around'
- Pat Dye Jr: 'My guess is the Falcons stick to their guns'
- CB Oliver most impressive rookie at Falcons Mini-Camp
- When should we start panicking about Julio Jones hold out?
- Rookie Ridley gets first Falcons reps as slot receiver
- Ricardo Allen on Calvin Ridley: 'He’s got it all'
- Rick and John Rank Their Top 10 NFL QBs; No Love For Matt Ryan?
- Bruce Arena: Need to create right environment for players to succeed
- Longshore: 'Our throw-in issues are a pet peeve of mine'
- Bocanegra: Josef Martinez has nose fracture; no surgery
- Longshore: "this team has learned how to defend better"
- Jason Longshore On Atlanta United: 'They Are So Much Further Ahead Of Where They Were Last Year'
- The Atlanta United 2 Youth Movement is Looking Scary for Everyone Else
- Conti: "United play their best in Hostile Enviroments"
- Parkhurst: Goalkeeper Guzan has kept us in games
- Eales: On Almiron: "he’s still day to day.”
- Longshore: On Almiron: "doesn’t think it’s serious"
On Air Now
Atlanta, GA VIEW FULL FORECAST
75.5°
Clear
HUMIDITY 80%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND WNW 4 MPH
Jeff Benedict Breaks down the Top QB Units in College Football for 2018
Jeff Benedict Breaks down the Top QB Units in College Football for 2018
Jeff Benedict
June 19, 2018 - 1:44 am
Categories:
CBSSports recently published an article on the top QB units in college football for the 2018 season. Jeff breaks down this top list, and offers his thoughts on each individual unit.
Even with the loss of Hunter Johnson, Clemson is sitting very well on this list, especially with the addition of Trevor Lawrence. UGA's group may be top heavy, but an injury to either Jake Fromm or Justin Fields substantially hinders this unit. For all the praise Jim Harbaugh has received as a coach, has he been able to develop a solid signal caller? There should be no excuses with him this year, as Shea Patterson is the most talented player he's had behind center his tenure in Ann Arbor.
Tags: