Jeff Benedict Breaks down the Top QB Units in College Football for 2018

CBSSports recently published an article on the top QB units in college football for the 2018 season. Jeff breaks down this top list, and offers his thoughts on each individual unit.

Even with the loss of Hunter Johnson, Clemson is sitting very well on this list, especially with the addition of Trevor Lawrence. UGA's group may be top heavy, but an injury to either Jake Fromm or Justin Fields substantially hinders this unit. For all the praise Jim Harbaugh has received as a coach, has he been able to develop a solid signal caller? There should be no excuses with him this year, as Shea Patterson is the most talented player he's had behind center his tenure in Ann Arbor.