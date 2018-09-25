Is LSU college football's best bet to wreak CFP havoc?

For the fourth week in a row (read: every week this season) the same four teams have been atop our 92-9 The Game College Football Playoff committee's rankings:

Alabama Georgia Clemson Ohio State

It's starting to become abundantly clear that the College Football Playoff, barring missteps, will be made up of these four teams. Which begs the question... which team outside the top four could wreak havoc on this scenario? Let's take a look at the rest of our rankings to see where teams stack up:

Our committe likes LSU tremendously over Oklahoma for that spot right outside the playoff teams. Stanford is a distant seventh and Penn State, West Virginia and Notre Dame round out the top 10, and lay farther away.

LSU not only has the resume already with two top-10 wins, but also has three remaining games left with top-25 teams, including top-ranked Alabama and second-ranked Georgia.