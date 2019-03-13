New guards don't fit Falcons 'zone-blocking' scheme

According to reports on Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons intend to sign guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown. Just after the news broke, Randy McMichael pointed out a very interesting fact when it came to the new additions:

#falcons just signed two guards that don’t technically fit the “zone blocking scheme” but what the do best is move the guy in front of them ----‍♂️ — Randy McMichael (@randymac81) March 12, 2019

However, that may not be as big of a factor as some fans may think.

"You've got big guys that can move people, and that's the ultimate thing," McMichael continued. "Are they elite guards? No. Are they better than what you have? Yes."

Andy Bunker pointed out the frustrations last season where the Falcons had a really difficult time running the football and getting down the field. Signing these bigger guys may be the solution to that problem.

"What (the Falcons) did yesterday...you got guys that can help you establish the run on the offensive line. And you got a little more depth too," Bunker said.