NFL: 5 Questions for Week 3

Last week I put out a list of questions knowing that some would get answered and some would not.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense was the star last week even though Dak Prescott completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin. Le’Veon Bell is still sitting out from the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting videos of himself jet skiing on South Beach. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown has stirred up trade rumors in a twitter response and then misses practice for “personal reasons.”

It’s safe to say that no questions have been answered there, in fact more questions seem to pop up.

The Atlanta Falcons got a big win against NFC South opponent Carolina Panthers but still cannot seem to shake the injury bug. Now coming into this week, Las Vegas has the Los Angeles Rams as the odds favorite to win the Super Bowl. We are only three weeks in and this season already has more plot twists than your favorite television series, so let me tell you what I am questioning for Week 3.

Is it too soon for the Philadelphia Eagles to bring back Carson Wentz?

It has been reported among that the Eagles are set to have Wentz under center on Sunday as they face the Indianapolis Colts. Back up QB and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles hasn’t done anything to hurt Philly. This past week the Eagles just happened to run into some “FitzMagic” in Tampa Bay as the Bucs backup quarterback threw four touchdowns. It feels too early and slightly like a reach especially when the weapons around him are battered and listed as day to day.

Are the Atlanta Falcons Red Zone woes over?

Atlanta went 4 for 4 in the Red Zone this past week against the Carolina Panthers. Was that enough to get offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian off of the hot seat? The Falcons need to get back to where they were a couple of seasons ago when they were making their Super Bowl run. I know, easy for me to say but during that stretch QB Matt Ryan was spreading the ball around to all receivers and running backs alike. You never knew who was going to hurt you. When the offense is designed to force feed Julio Jones, that is usually when it stalls. This past week you had Matt Ryan run in two touchdowns, tight end Austin Hooper catch one and rookie Calvin Ridley score the other one.

Will the Cleveland Browns get their first win against the New York Jets?

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is still adjusting to the big league and Cleveland’s defense is playing well enough to take advantage of him during this short week. Also, Cleveland QB Tyrod Taylor should be highly motivated to get the Browns their first win and keep their rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield on the bench. If Cleveland can get a win here they may be able to put a few more together with the struggling Oakland Raiders following and then the shaky Baltimore Ravens after that.

Will Josh Gordon be a good fit in New England?

If Josh Gordon can stay healthy and quickly pick up the offense he could turn out to be the deep threat that breaks open the offense. He could be a good compliment Rob Gronkowski. His locker is located next to ‘The Great Tom Brady’, so he should take advantage, make friends and gather as much info as possible to make himself a factor. Otherwise, he can be cut like the others that have come before him.

Is there a quarterback controversy in Tampa Bay NOW?

Yes. The QB controversy is on! Ryan Fitzpatrick has earned himself a few more games even with Jamies Winston slated to come back soon. Tampa Bay teammates like Desean Jackson are stating publicly that the team should stick with the hot hand. Even if Fitzpatrick stumbles in the upcoming game against the Steelers, he should have the opportunity to start for at least the next two games after that.

Remember, if you would like to discuss these questions and more I am available at @GRobinsonSports on twitter and @GRobinson_Sports on Instagram. I look forward to watching this week unfold and get ready for the questions that will be raised for Week 4.