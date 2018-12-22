Stokan: Coaches leave for money, don't blame the players

Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan joined John Fricke, Jon Chuckery and Stan Norfleet on College Football Gametime to preview this year's matchup between the Florida Gators and the Michgian Wolverines. Gary Stokan on how this year's Peach Bowl is different, “We don’t select the teams which I miss. This year the Rose and Sugar Bowl committees got to pick the teams they wanted and then the committee selected the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl participants.”

Stokan on Michigan playing in this year’s game, “This is the first time we have had a Big Ten team in 28 years and it’s the first time in 51 years that Michigan has ever played in the Peach Bowl.”

Stokan on Chick-fil-a being such a big part of The Peach Bowl, “They have been such great partners. We meet every month with their staff and work on ways to grow together. The only money they spent early on television was with us on The Peach Bowl.”

Stokan on Michigan not having a number of key players playing this year, “I’ve been giving three answers. I’m an old guy and I would have never thought of leaving my team at any time. That’s old school but now there is so much at stake so I understand why players choose to sit out. Coaches are making moves to make millions of dollars, so don’t blame the kids for the doing the same. In general, I think we are moving things too fast. The early signing won’t be called the early signing period next year, it will become the regular signing day. Kids are trying to get out of high school and get to college early.”