Fiutak: Georgia is close to Alabama

College Football News Columnist Pete Fiutak joined Chris Goforth and Bryant McFadden on Friday and broke down the top of the SEC and just how big a gap there is between Alabama, Georgia, and the rest.

"I think it's close, you saw it last year. Talent wise Alabama is still better, Georgia can still be right there, but LSU, Texas A&M, and Florida are right there, you could be really good and still need to fight just to get to 7-5."

Pete also looked at Tua and Fromm as the top QB's in the SEC, and who comes behind them and also if Florida can win with Feleipe Franks.

Listen to Pete's entire comments on Georgia, Florida, the SEC East, and more above.