Phil Steele: 'UGA will be 12-0, back in the SEC Championship vs. Bama'

Phil Steele joined The Midday Show with Rick and John Wednesday and says he is concerned for UGA about its defense and ranks them No. 16 in the country. Steele thought the offensive line got much better last year and has it ranked No. 2 in the country.

Steele considers this a really good UGA team but they have land mines on the schedule including South Carolina and LSU. He told us South Carolina and Florida will be UGA’s toughest competition in the East this season. Steele broke down why Florida will be improved this season based on their players and coach.

Steele predicts 12-0 UGA versus 12-0 Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

The Wisconsin Badgers are ranked No. 1 in the country on offense according to Steele.

Steele believes Jimbo Fisher will have an impact at Texas A&M and is very happy with the players he inherited. He says Texas A&M is one of nine teams that rank in the top of all his categories.

Steele joked that every time Coach Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech has a losing season the Yellow Jackets bounce back the next year. He also mentioned that Georgia Tech has a brutal schedule this year based on who and where they play.

Steele says he is buying over on FSU and already has the popcorn ready for the FSU-Clemson game.

Rick gave a scenario with a one-loss SEC team going to the playoffs over a one-loss Big 12 and Pac 12 champion and Steele co-signed on it.

Steele predicted that Miami should be favored in most of its games this season and could set up a rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

Steele’s No. 1 surprise team is Notre Dame and if the Fighting Irish finish 12-1 they could cloud the playoff picture. ​