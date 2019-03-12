Report: Guards James Carpenter, Jamon Brown to sign with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons may be late to the 'legal tampering' period but are addressing the offensive line by adding two guards.

According to ESPN's Adam Shefter, former New York Jets left guard James Carpenter intends to sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Jets' LG James Carpenter intends to sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

Carpenter was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was there for two years during Dan Quinn's tenure as the Seahawks defensive coordinator (2013-14). Carpenter has played his last four seasons with the Jets.

As first reported by WSB's Zach Klein, the Falcons also intend to sign guard Jamon Brown who last played for the New York Jets.

Per NFL league source.. Falcons expected to sign NY Giants starting guard Jamon Brown - It should be a 3-year deal — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 12, 2019

Brown was a third-round pick by the then St. Louis Rams in the 2015 draft. He played for both the Rams and Giants last season.