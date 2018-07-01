- Benedict takes on Carr's top 10 QB list
- Atlanta United lethal in Major League Soccer when finishing chances
- Robb Tribble: CTE May Cause For Football To Be Over As We Know It in 20 Years
- Longshore, Chuckery, & Randy Talk United & how MLS Can Expand Its Reach ahead of the World Cup coming to the U.S. in 2022
- Interview: Former NFL player Steve DeOssie
- Braves need LOCK-DOWN guy
- Sam pays tribute to a local legendary HS coach
- 2018 World Cup enters Round of 16
- NBA Free Agency
- Steve Koonin: Atlanta Hawks have 3 roster spots to fill in Free Agency
- Rick and John Debate NFL.com's Ranking of Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn
- D&B: "Worth Geno Atkins Money?"
- Benedict: How the players got the NFL Top 100 list wrong
- Randy McMichael: Parker addition 'brings in more depth'
- Which Rookies Need To Make An Immediate Impact?
- USA Today asks 3 Falcons questions ahead of preseason
- Is Jameis Winston done?
- Andrew Brandt: I don't see Julio getting new contract
- Pereira on Catch Rule: 'Rule has moved closer to common sense'
- Jeff Larentowicz Atlanta United was able to surprise MLS last year
- Conti: "MLS benefitting from a Good World Cup"
- Ambrose Answering the Call for Atlanta United
- Eales On Nagbe: 'He’s been a great signing'
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: The Lion Tamer waits in the wings
- Longshore: 'Teams come in your house playing defensively'
- Brad Guzan: 'There are no easy games in the MLS'
- Mixed reactions in the Atlanta United locker room following the tie
Robb Tribble: CTE May Cause For Football To Be Over As We Know It in 20 Years
Robb Tribble
July 01, 2018 - 2:06 pm
While talking about College Football, Robb started talking about now deceased players Tyler Hilinski of Washington State. He was a QB who committed suicide, and it was said that he had CTE. This struck a conversation with Robb Tribble saying that football as we know it maybe over in the next twenty to thirty years. He sighted that most suburban areas have been taking their kids out of football to play "safer" sports.
