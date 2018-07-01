Atlanta, GA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Robb Tribble: CTE May Cause For Football To Be Over As We Know It in 20 Years

Robb Tribble
July 01, 2018 - 2:06 pm

While talking about College Football, Robb started talking about now deceased players Tyler Hilinski of Washington State. He was a QB who committed suicide, and it was said that he had CTE. This struck a conversation with Robb Tribble saying that football as we know it maybe over in the next twenty to thirty years. He sighted that most suburban areas have been taking their kids out of football to play "safer" sports. 

