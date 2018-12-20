- Nabulsi: This UGA class is toe-to-toe with Bama's
Radi Nabulsi: The Cocktail Party is when Fields knew it was time to go
- December 20, 2018
Nabulsi: This UGA class is toe-to-toe with Bama's
Why Georgia fans should be happy with the 2019 recruiting class....
UGASports.com writer Radi Nabulsi joined Dukes and Bell to talk about the 2019 Georgia recruiting class and the Justin Fields situation. Nabulsi on the recruiting class, “This class is right there toe-to-toe with Alabama which is the team everyone measures themselves against. Georgia still has 4-5 big recruits that they could bring in this year.”
Nabulsi on quarterbacks transferring, “You look at the recent history of quarterbacks transferring and Oklahoma brought in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield on a transfer and they were both Heisman trophy winners.”
Nabulsi then went on to explain the blue-shirt situation with 4-Star QB recruit John Rhy Plumlee.
Nabulsi on Zamir White, “He is running at speed and making cuts right now. I am not sure if that means he is ahead of schedule but in my mind he is. You can really consider him to be a part of this class. I expect Elijah Holyfield to be back along with Deandre Swift and Brian Herrien, although he may transfer, and James Cook.”
Nabulsi on the Sugar Bowl, “This is a chance for Georgia to make a statement because they believe they should have been in the playoff.”
Nabulsi then went on to talk about how the playoffs have watered down the bigger bowl games.