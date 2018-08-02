Barrett Sallee: 'No way Urban recovers from this'

Barrett Sallee from CBS Sport talks Urban Meyer with Rick and John. Barrett doesn’t think Urban will get fired today because he says these things happen on Fridays at 5 pm. Barrett has no doubt that Urban will be fired and thinks they are working on his buyout. Barrett thinks OSU will be fine in terms of what the team is this year with the coaches they have on staff but they will also be fragile and compared the situation to Baylor. Barrett told Rick 100% OSU and Urban are finalizing their separation.

Barrett also ran down what Urban would not have to know based on the information put out by Brett McMurphy on how many people knew including wives and assistant coaches. Barrett also mentioned the nice facade Urban has put up over the year even though he has had several issues accrued under his watch. Barrett wouldn’t shut down the possibility of this investigation expanding to more of Urban’s coaches including Tom Herman at Texas. Barrett doesn’t think Urban will coach football again if he is fired from OSU. Barrett told John that Urban’s wife would be in peril for her part in the cover up if proven that she didn’t tell the proper authorities what she knew. ​