- Butler: 'Mecole Hardman is on the best players in the country'
- Paul Keels previews Ohio State at Penn State
- Crenshaw: Atlanta's Tiger Woods moment was the perfect parallel
- Is There Already A Blueprint For The Falcons To Get Back To The Super Bowl?
- Archer on Freeman: I think you'll see him next week
- Koonin on upcoming Season: 'Tomorrow starts Today'
- Kamla 'I have management issues with Dan Quinn'
- Bocanegra: Sunday's match is "for all the marbles"
- Morning Show's Pick 6: Week 5
- Dooley on Kelly Bryant transferring: It's a trend you'll see more of it
- Is There Already A Blueprint For The Falcons To Get Back To The Super Bowl?
- Archer on Freeman: I think you'll see him next week
- Kamla 'I have management issues with Dan Quinn'
- Matt Ryan is wanted elsewhere, but not going anywhere
- Bengals system reboot will show Sunday vs. the Falcons
- Green: Ridley another wrinkle for defensive coordinators to account for
- Bengals to channel Saints if they want to beat Falcons
- Durham on Falcons offense: 'I just don’t know how you cover everyone'
- Alford: Tough to deal with all the injuries on defense
- Archer: Not surprised the Falcons are not making a splash move
- Bocanegra: Sunday's match is "for all the marbles"
- San Jose comeback win was moment Eales knew 2018 would be special
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Bello shines as Atlanta United closes in on Shield
- Gressel, Villalba help Atlanta United beat Real Salt Lake
- 5 Five Stripes Thoughts: Shield within reach after historic comeback win
- Five Stripes could lose next 5, still finish with 10th greatest MLS season ever
- Martinez scores 30th goal in stoppage time, Atlanta wins
- Jarrett Smith on San Jose: "Worrying might be a stretch on this one"
- McCann on road-trips:'we're a family, we do everything together'
- Eales on Tata contract: 'all we’re trying to do is dot the I’s and cross the T’s.'
Atlanta, GA VIEW FULL FORECAST
71°
Overcast
HUMIDITY 96%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND West 1 MPH
Paul Keels previews Ohio State at Penn State
Jon Chuckery
September 29, 2018 - 11:09 am
Categories:
The Voice of Ohio State Buckeye Football Paul Keels joins CFB Gametime to preview the Ohio State at Penn State game tonight in Happy Valley. Keels talked about Dwayne Haskins impressive start to the season as well as the development of the wide receiver core.
Keels also talked about the return of Urban Meyer and the impact that comes along with his presence. He went on to talk about the landscape of the Big 10 and just how big this game is.
Keels also talked about the running game and what tonight's atmosphere will be like.
Tags: