Paul Keels previews Ohio State at Penn State

The Voice of Ohio State Buckeye Football Paul Keels joins CFB Gametime to preview the Ohio State at Penn State game tonight in Happy Valley. Keels talked about Dwayne Haskins impressive start to the season as well as the development of the wide receiver core.

Keels also talked about the return of Urban Meyer and the impact that comes along with his presence. He went on to talk about the landscape of the Big 10 and just how big this game is.

Keels also talked about the running game and what tonight's atmosphere will be like.